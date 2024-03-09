Open Menu

Sargodha Police Nabbed 494 Accused In February

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Sargodha police arrested 494 accused including 226 proclaimed offenders and 312 others in February.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office here on Saturday, district police recovered looted goods worth Rs 29.3 million from the arrested accused and handed them over to their owners after completing legal procedures.

Police registered 178 cases against illegal weapons holders, arm display and firing and recovered 12 Kalashnikovs, 14 rifles, 33 guns, 2 revolvers, 122 pistols and 707 bullets and cartridges.

Similarly, the police registered 110 cases against drug peddlers and recovered 25.2 kg hashish, 575 gram heroin, 2246 liter liquor and unearthed two distilleries.

In February, a total of 1822 cases were registered and nine most wanted criminal gangs were also nabbed.

