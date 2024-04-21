Open Menu

Sargodha Police Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024

Sargodha police performance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Sargodha police under the supervision of District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran has released last 111 days performance here on Sunday.

Police spokesman Khurram Iqbal said that during the last 111 days Sargodha police busted 1010 criminals and 42 gangs besides recovering valuables worth Rs199.33 million including Rs30.5 million in cash and 15-tola gold jewellery .

Police also recovered six cars, 14 other vehicles, 4 motorcycles, 50 mobile phones, and 117 cattle worth Rs180 million.

Police registered 613 FIRs against illegal weapon holders besides recovering 32 Kalashnikovs, 50 rifles, 97 guns, 676 pistols and 3385 bullets and rounds from them. Over 153 FIRs were registered against kite sellers, 300 FIRs against power thieves and 190 FIRs against teenage drivers whereas 600 cases were registered against drug dealers besides recovering 175 kg hashish, 7.5 kg heroin, 10 kg opium, four kg ice, 11500 liter liquor and destroying six distilleries.

The DPO said that police would continue its crackdown against law breakers on a daily basis.

