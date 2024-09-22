Sargodha Police Performance Report Released
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Police on Sunday released a performance report of the last three months.
Regional Police Office spokesman Abid Hussain said that during the last three months from 20th of June to 20th of Sept 2024, crime against property had reduced by 27 percent. He said that 3,723 cases of land grabbing were registered in the division while after three months the cases were 2,719.
Dacoity and robberies cases were 625 in June while 431 cases were registered till Sept 20, and the crime reduction rate was 31 percent. He that 1252 vehicle snatching and theft cases were registered in June whereas after the reduction of 18 percent these cases were 1022. He said that police was striving on a war footing to curb crime. He said that Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan has a vision to reduce crime across the division.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Olive oil extraction unit launched in South Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shahzaib Rind on winning Karate Combat World Championship12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 delivers first medical aid to 58 persons on MDCat test day12 minutes ago
-
Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students12 minutes ago
-
MDCAT-2024 conducted amid peaceful environment in Dera12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to introduce cooperative farming to boost vegetable production22 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan sanitation project to be functional by 2025: Project director22 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign in three specific districts of KP to start from Monday32 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of kite flying in Kahna42 minutes ago
-
CM wishes MDCAT candidates, orders excellent arrangements52 minutes ago
-
CM pledges quality treatment for cancer patients on World Rose Day52 minutes ago