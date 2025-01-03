Open Menu

Sargodha Police Recovered Rs600m Valuables Last Year: DPO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Sargodha police on Friday issued his annual performance report for the year 2024.

DPO Asad Ejaaz Malhi, unveiling the annual performance report, said that Sargodha police recovered stolen property worth more than Rs. 600 million in the year 2024 and handed it over to the original owners after legal action. He said that after hundreds of crackdowns on criminal elements, 4712 criminals were arrested, while taking action against those who were possessing illegal weapons, displaying them and firing into the air, 2,433 cases were registered whereas 131 Kalashnikovs, 217 rifles, 417 guns, 1961 pistols, 29 revolvers and 21,919 bullets and cartridges were recovered from them. Similarly, 1934 cases were registered during the operation against drug peddlers and 771.637 kilograms of hashish, 24 kilograms of heroin, 54.129 kilograms of opium, 10.162 kilograms of ice, 6253 liters of wine, 42340 liters of alcohol were recovered . In the year 2024, 192 dangerous gangs were also arrested.

He said that 73 missing and kidnapped children were traced and handed over to their families.

Twenty-eight blind murders were traced and settled on merit. Dr Asad also disclosed that facilities were provided to 71,481 people at Police Service Centers and facilities were provided to 5644 people at Police Protection Center Sargodha. Similarly, various facilities were provided to 2032 minority people at Meesaq Center Sargodha. He also said that 535 stolen mobiles were traced through e-gadget and handed over to the original owners. He said that 303311 people were checked through e-Police Post App, out of which 170 were arrested. Similarly, 95 criminals traveling through travel Eye App and 22 criminals hiding in hotels through Hotel Eye App were arrested and imprisoned. The DPO also said that 75 stolen vehicles were recovered through the e-Police Post app whereas 7537 people were heard in the open courts of the DPO office and their problems were resolved. He said that the crackdown against criminal elements will continue in the future and strict legal action will be taken against lawbreakers.

