Sargodha Police recovers 4,000 liter liquor from vehicle, 2 arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Cantt police have recovered 4000 liter homemade liquor from vehicle and arrested two persons.

According to details the Police have received information regarding supply of liquor in Sargodha from Faisalabad.

During checking at University road here Monday the police checked a van LWC-6198 and recovered 4000 liter liquor.

The Cantt police have conducted a press conference and told media that two accused Usama Hamad son of Muhammad Shafiq resident of Chanan Pura Silanwal, presently residing in Farooq colony Sargodha and Muhammad Aslam son of Ahmed Khan resident of islam Nagar Faisalabad have been arrested.

The police have registered case against them over smuggling of liquor and also started investigations.