Sargodha Police recruitment review board held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Sargodha Police Department held a review board for the ongoing recruitment of constables in the region on Tuesday.

According to Public Relation Officer of RPO office Abid Hussain, the review board was held at the Police Lines in Sargodha and was chaired by RPO Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan.

Other members of the board included SP RIB Azhar Yaqub, SP Patrolling Akhtar Hussain Joyia, and ADIG Muhammad Tariq Malik.

A total of 313 candidates from the Sargodha region submitted applications for review, he said.

The candidates' height and chest measurements were re-measured at separate booths.

Candidates who passed the review board will be eligible to take the written exam in the next stage of the recruitment process, he added.