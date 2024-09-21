Sargodha Police Releases Performance Report
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Police on Saturday released a performance report of the last three months.
Regional Police Office spokesman Abid Hussain said that during the last three months from 20th of June to 20th of Sept 2024, crime against property had reduced by 27 percent.
He said that 3,723 cases of land grabbing were registered in the division while after three months the cases were 2,719.
Dacoity and robberies cases were 625 in June while 431 cases were got registered till Sept 20, and crime reduction rate was 31 percent.
He that vehicle snatching and theft cases were registered 1252 in June whereas after the reduction of 18 percent these cases were 1022. He said that police was striving on a war footing to curb crime.
He said that Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan has a vision to reduce crime across the division.
