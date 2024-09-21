Open Menu

Sargodha Police Releases Performance Report

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Sargodha police releases performance report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Police on Saturday released a performance report of the last three months.

Regional Police Office spokesman Abid Hussain said that during the last three months from 20th of June to 20th of Sept 2024, crime against property had reduced by 27 percent.

He said that 3,723 cases of land grabbing were registered in the division while after three months the cases were 2,719.

Dacoity and robberies cases were 625 in June while 431 cases were got registered till Sept 20, and crime reduction rate was 31 percent.

He that vehicle snatching and theft cases were registered 1252 in June whereas after the reduction of 18 percent these cases were 1022. He said that police was striving on a war footing to curb crime.

He said that Regional Police Officer Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan has a vision to reduce crime across the division.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle June From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 hour ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

4 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

4 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

16 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

17 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

17 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan