Sargodha Police School Signs Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Sargodha police school signs agreement

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) An agreement was signed between Sargodha Educators Police Public High School and the Deaf and Dumb Society, under which children of registered members of the society can study at the school at a concessional fee.

Principal Qarat-ul-Ain Ashraf and President Deaf and Dumb Society Ashfaq Ahmed Gujjar signed the agreement. RPO Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan said that police protection and facilities were being provided to special persons on a priority basis.

