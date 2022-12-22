UrduPoint.com

Sargodha Police Stood First In Specialized Intelligence Courses

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Sargodha police stood first in specialized intelligence courses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Sargodha won the first prize in Sub-Inspectors four month specialized intelligence courses across the Punjab.

While talking to state news agency here on Thursday,police said that as many as 108 sub-inspectors had participated in courses,that were conducted in Sehala,among which Sub-inspector Imtiaz Ahmed from Sargodha Police got the first position in all tests and parade as well.

