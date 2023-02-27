UrduPoint.com

Sargodha Police Unit Sports Gala 2023 Begins

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Sargodha Police Unit Sports Gala 2023 begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police Unit Sports Gala 2023 kicked off here on Monday which would continue till March 20.

A police spokesman said the sports gala features cricket, hockey, tug-of-war and volleyball matches to be played at hockey ground and sports stadium.

The inaugural football match was played between DPO XI and CTD XI in which DPO XI won the match in penalty kicks.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said in his statement that sportscompetitions were very imperative for positive activities amongpolice personnel.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Police Sports Sargodha March

Recent Stories

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

41 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

50 minutes ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

2 hours ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

2 hours ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.