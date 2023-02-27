Sargodha Police Unit Sports Gala 2023 begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police Unit Sports Gala 2023 kicked off here on Monday which would continue till March 20.

A police spokesman said the sports gala features cricket, hockey, tug-of-war and volleyball matches to be played at hockey ground and sports stadium.

The inaugural football match was played between DPO XI and CTD XI in which DPO XI won the match in penalty kicks.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said in his statement that sportscompetitions were very imperative for positive activities amongpolice personnel.