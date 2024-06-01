Sargodha Policemen Honoured For Saving People From Mob
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said on Saturday that Sargodha Police acted on the principle of 'Faith Produces Certainty' and prevented a tragedy with a timely intervention.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony, held at the Central Police Office here in honour of the "heroes of Sargodha Police", who saved people from a violent mob.
He said from senior command to constable level, every officer and official displayed exceptional courage, bravery and professionalism to ensure protection of valuable human lives. The IGP declared Head Constable Anees-ur-Rehman 'Hero of the Day' for rescuing a civilian in the Rescue-1122 vehicle despite intense stone-pelting. He mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also praised the performance of Sargodha Police in challenging conditions. He said timely action and steadfastness of Sargodha Police received significant acclaim at national and international level.
The IGP Punjab awarded commendation letters, certificates, and cash prizes to the "heroes of Sargodha incident", including the RPO, DPO, and others. RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DPO Sargodha Asad Ijaz Malhi, SP Investigation Farhan Aslam, Head Constable Anees-ur-Rehman, Sub-Inspector Fahad Bilal, and SHO Anam Sarfaraz were awarded special commendation letters. SP Ziaullah, ASP Abdul Sami Sheikh, Inspectors Bilal Aziz, and Azhar Nadeem were also encouraged with commendation letters. Sub-Inspectors Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Razzaq, ASI Zia-ur-Rehman, and Constables Liaquat Salam, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Abid Hussain were given commendation certificates and cash prizes.
Additional IG Punjab, DIG Headquarters, AIG Discipline, SP Headquarters Lahore, ASP Naulakha, and other officers also appreciated the exemplary efforts of Sargodha Police at the ceremony.
