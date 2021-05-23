UrduPoint.com
Sargodha Press Club Office-bearers Take Oath

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The office-bearers of the Sargodha Press Club took oath here on Sunday.

A ceremony was held in which Member of National Assembly of PTI Amir Sultan Cheema, took oath from newly-elected office-bearers of Sargodha Press Club.

He congratulated the elected body and urged them to play their role in highlighting the public grievances.

Newly-elected President Press Club Abdul Hanan Chaudhary Senior Vice Presidents Chaudhar Amjad Pervaiz, General Secretary Malik Asghar, Joint Secretary Rana Afzal Hanif, Finance Secretary Tehwar Bilal and other members took the oath.

Local politicians, traders, representatives of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and others attended the ceremony.

