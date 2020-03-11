Schedule of Annual Election 2020-21 of Sargodha Press Club has been announced and polling will be held on Sunday March 22.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Schedule of Annual Election 2020-21 of Sargodha Press Club has been announced and polling will be held on Sunday March 22.

According to the schedule, nomination papers will be received from March 16, initial list of candidates will be displayed on March 17, scrutiny, examination and hearing on objection will be held on March 17, provisional list of candidates will be displayed on Mach 18, while withdrawal of nomination papers will be allowed on March 19.

The final list of candidates will be displayed on March 19 while polling will be held on March 22 from 9 a.m. to 4p.m.

A three member committee has been announced to hold the election in which Presiding Officer Mian Shahid Nazir Advocate, Returning Officer Shahid Nazir Khan and Polling Officer Waris Nadeem Warriach will perform their duties to hold the elections.

Nomination papers can be obtained from the Sargodha Press Club on March 14.