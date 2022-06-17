Sargodha receives light rain

(@FahadShabbir)

A light rain was received in most parts of the city on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A light rain was received in most parts of the city on Friday.

According to the meteorological office, partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain is expected during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36 degrees centigrade and 24 degrees centigrade, respectively.

Humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 6pm.