Sargodha receives rain

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Light-to-heavy rain on Sunday turned weather pleasant as citizens were facing hot and humid weather for the last couple of weeks.

The rain started on Sunday afternoon and continue till evening intermittently across the district due to which the mercury level dropped and weather turned pleasant.

Citizens enjoyed Sunday rain with spicy foods and visiting parks along with their children.

Agricultural experts termed the current spell of rain fruitful for crops especially for paddy and sugarcane.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted a partly cloudy and a chance of rain in the region in the next 24 hours.