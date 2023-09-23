Sargodha receives rain

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Light-to-moderate rain with winds brought about a pleasant change in weather, here on Friday.

The Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33 degrees Centigrade and 26 degrees Centigrade, respectively.

On the other hand, agriculture experts said the rainy spell of monsoon would be beneficial for crops.