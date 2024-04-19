Sargodha Receives Rain
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Light to moderate rain with winds on Friday brought about a pleasant change in weather.
According to meteorological department,more rain has predicted in the city, while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 26 degrees Centigrade and 17 degrees Centigrade, respectively.
