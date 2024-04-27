Open Menu

Sargodha Receives Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Sargodha receives rain

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Light to moderate rain with winds on Saturday brought about a pleasant change in weather .

According to meteorological department,more rain has predicted in the city, while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 26 degrees Centigrade and 17 degrees Centigrade, respectively.

