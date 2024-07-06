Sargodha Receives Rain
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Moderate-to-heavy rain with winds in the early hours of Saturday brought about a pleasant change in weather in Sargodha district.
According to Meteorological Department, more rain is predicted for the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 31 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Recent Stories
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman gets life term for killing husband, his brother10 minutes ago
-
'Aman Caravan' launched20 minutes ago
-
CM approves ‘Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship’ programme50 minutes ago
-
RCB intensifies drain cleaning campaign1 hour ago
-
Governor KP distributes degrees, medals among graduates of University of Swat1 hour ago
-
Two MC officials appointed1 hour ago
-
Four profiteers held2 hours ago
-
Six power pilferers booked2 hours ago
-
Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly Phil Ramos meets Mohsin Naqvi2 hours ago
-
WAPDA generates 34.436 bln units in FY 2023-242 hours ago
-
Punjab govt. enforces Section-144 for Muharram security2 hours ago
-
PM felicitates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's presidential election3 hours ago