Sargodha Receives Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Sargodha receives rain

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Moderate-to-heavy rain with winds in the early hours of Saturday brought about a pleasant change in weather in Sargodha district.

According to Meteorological Department, more rain is predicted for the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 31 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

