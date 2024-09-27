Open Menu

Sargodha Receives Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Light to moderate rain with winds brought about a pleasant change in weather on Friday.

According to meteorological department,more rain has predicted in the city,while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 26 degrees Centigrade and 17 degrees Centigrade,respectively.

