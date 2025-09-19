Sargodha Receives Rain
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Light-to-moderate rain with winds on Friday afternoon brought about a pleasant change in weather.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain was predicted in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 34 degrees centigrade and 28 degrees centigrade, respectively.
The rain is likely to benefit seasonal crops especially rice and sugarcane, agricultural experts said.
Recent Stories
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FM 101 recruitment drive held at University of Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha receives rain2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review department's performances2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Muqam pledges unwavering support for Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
Man gets life sentence for killing brother2 minutes ago
-
Maryam launches Electric Bus Service in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Laghari sets new agenda for competitive power market12 minutes ago
-
Walled City Authority to restore 20 historic Havelis for tourism12 minutes ago
-
Cervical cancer vaccination drive continues in Gujrat12 minutes ago
-
Code of conduct for Punjab Bar Council Elections 2025 issued12 minutes ago
-
PHA continues horticulture, beautification work on Murree Road12 minutes ago
-
IPO-Pakistan launches complaint management system32 minutes ago