Sargodha receives rain

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Light-to-moderate rain with winds on Friday afternoon brought about a pleasant change in weather.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain was predicted in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 34 degrees centigrade and 28 degrees centigrade, respectively.

The rain is likely to benefit seasonal crops especially rice and sugarcane, agricultural experts said.