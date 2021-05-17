Sargodha Rescue-1122 helped out 322 persons on Eid day

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to 322 people in 355 incidents in Sargodha district during the Eid holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to 322 people in 355 incidents in Sargodha district during the Eid holidays.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah to;d the media on Monday that the PES had received calls about 118 road accidents, 192 medical emergencies, six crimes, four fire incidents and 25 miscellaneous issues, which were responded timely and effectively.

Rescue-1122 not only saved precious human lives but also save property worth millions of rupees, he added.