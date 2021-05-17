UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sargodha Rescue-1122 Helped Out 322 Persons On Eid Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:28 PM

Sargodha Rescue-1122 helped out 322 persons on Eid day

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to 322 people in 355 incidents in Sargodha district during the Eid holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, provided services to 322 people in 355 incidents in Sargodha district during the Eid holidays.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah to;d the media on Monday that the PES had received calls about 118 road accidents, 192 medical emergencies, six crimes, four fire incidents and 25 miscellaneous issues, which were responded timely and effectively.

Rescue-1122 not only saved precious human lives but also save property worth millions of rupees, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Holidays Road Sargodha Media Million

Recent Stories

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

19 seconds ago

Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attem ..

27 seconds ago

Global Village will return with Season 26 in Octob ..

33 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi to host 1st World Utilities Congress

47 seconds ago

Emirates and flydubai codeshare to provide more op ..

16 minutes ago

Drilling Barge Torn Off Anchor as Severe Storm Las ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.