Sargodha Rescue 1122 responded to 5,200 emergencies in February

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Sargodha efficiently responded to 5,200 emergency calls in February 2025, ensuring timely medical aid and rescue operations across the district.

District Emergency Officer Dr. Mazhar Shah shared these details while talking to APP on Monday.

According to the monthly report, Rescue 1122 received a total of 19,709 phone calls, out of which 5,200 were emergency calls. However, a significant portion of 11,845 calls were categorized as obnoxious, irrelevant, distorted, blank, or dropped.

Additionally, the service received 955 wrong calls and one fake call. He said among the emergency cases, the highest numbers of 3,518 were medical emergencies, followed by 1,072 road traffic accidents (RTAs). Other incidents included 58 fire cases, 92 crime-related emergencies involving violence and bullet injuries, 2 drowning cases, 3 building collapses, and 455 miscellaneous emergencies.

Rescue 1122 maintained an average daily response to 185.71 emergency calls, with an overall average response time of 8 minutes,he said.

Dr Mazhar Shah further said the fire-related emergencies took slightly longer, averaging 10.18 minutes.

He said that 5,290 patients were rescued and hospitalized. Out of these, 2,503 received first aid at the site, 2,584 were transported to hospitals, and 203 were declared dead on arrival.

The District Emergency Officer Dr. Mazhar Shah urged citizens to avoid prank calls and use the helpline only in genuine emergencies. He also praised the dedication of Rescue 1122 personnel, reaffirming their commitment to saving lives and ensuring public safety.