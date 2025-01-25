Sargodha RPO Reviews Crime Situation
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha region Asif Shehzad Khan chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to review crime situation and overall law and order, according to a police spokesman.
District Police Officer (CPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, SSP Investigation Sargodha, SSP Headquarters Ziaullah Khan, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and officials attended the meeting.
The RPO informed the officers about the priorities as per vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab. The best facilities should be provided to visiting citizens at police stations, he added. He said that timely registration of cases should be ensured in any case, and negligence would not be tolerated.
Corruption, backing of criminal elements will not be tolerated, he warned.
DPO Dr. Asad Malhi said zero tolerance was being observed on issues related to women and children. He said the land-grabbing mafia would not be tolerated.
The DPO directed that SHOs would listen to citizens' issues in their offices from 4pm to 6pm. A separate wing will be formed to evaluate the performance of each officer, he added. "Develop and implement integrated crime prevention strategy by holding divisional SPs crime meetings. Challan of cases and investigation on merit should be ensured," he concluded.
