Sargodha RPO Stresses Importance Of Effective Investigations

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui has emphasised the crucial role of circle officers in improving investigative procedures and ensuring convictions.

According to a press release, issued by DPO office, a one-day training workshop titled "360-Degree Review of SDPO Offices" was conducted at the RPO office under the directives of the RPO on Saturday. The workshop aimed to provide all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) with necessary knowledge regarding various government matters.

All SDPOs from Sargodha district attended the workshop in person, while their counterparts from Mianwali, Khushab, and Bhakkar participated via video link.

Master trainers DSP Khatib-ur-Rehman and DSP Badir Munir addressed the participants, shedding light on the reasons behind shortcomings in crime scene investigations, the collection of material evidence, and court testimonies.

During the workshop, participants shared their insights and proposed various recommendations, including the utilisation of modern technology and the provision of necessary training to investigating officers. Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) Aamir Mushtaq was also present on the occasion.

The RPO's initiative highlights the commitment of the Sargodha police to enhancing the quality of investigations and ensuring justice for victims.

