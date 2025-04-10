Sargodha Safe City Project Nears Completion: DPO Briefs Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Sargodha Safe City Project has entered its final phase and is poised to make the northern region of the city one of the safest in the province.
With over 70% of the work completed, officials are confident the project will be fully operational in the coming days, significantly enhancing security and surveillance capabilities in the city.
This was stated by District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, during a meeting with Chairman Zakat and Ushr Committee Punjab Rana Munawar Ghous Khan and Provincial Minister Sohaib Bherth. He highlighted the project’s critical role in crime prevention, calling on citizens to cooperate with police efforts for a safer Sargodha.
Chairman Rana Munawar Ghous acknowledged the police department’s efforts but highlighted the shortage of personnel as a growing challenge. He announced that he and Minister Sohaib Bherth would soon discuss the addition of police staff and the establishment of three new police stations with the Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab to further strengthen law enforcement in the region.
On the infrastructure front, Minister Sohaib Bherth shared updates on development projects, noting that 47 bridges and overhead structures have already been completed. He added that the construction of the two-lane road from Qainchi Mor to Islampura Bridge is near completion, with efforts underway to extend the two-lane expansion up to Trust Plaza.
Additionally, plans are being considered to extend the Khayyam Cinema Overhead Bridge to the Lower Jhelum Canal, and negotiations are ongoing in this regard. "Insha Allah, the people of Sargodha will hear good news about this soon," said the Minister.
These combined efforts in security and infrastructure development aim to transform Sargodha into a modern, safer, and more accessible city for its residents.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide9 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday9 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics9 minutes ago
-
APHC leadership slam Indian minister visit to disputed territory19 minutes ago
-
Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding19 minutes ago
-
Two girls die after consuming unhygienic food in Bahawalnagar29 minutes ago
-
Paper scanning App of BISE Lahore plagued39 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police honors promoted officers at ceremony39 minutes ago
-
Protest held to show solidarity with palestinian people49 minutes ago
-
PPSC announces results of written exams of four depts49 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session of Aalmi Halqa Tassawuf Zikr-o-Fikr59 minutes ago
-
Court acquits couple in drugs smuggling case59 minutes ago