Sargodha Safe City Project nears completion: DPO briefs minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Sargodha Safe City Project has entered its final phase and is poised to make the northern region of the city one of the safest in the province.

With over 70% of the work completed, officials are confident the project will be fully operational in the coming days, significantly enhancing security and surveillance capabilities in the city.

This was stated by District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, during a meeting with Chairman Zakat and Ushr Committee Punjab Rana Munawar Ghous Khan and Provincial Minister Sohaib Bherth. He highlighted the project’s critical role in crime prevention, calling on citizens to cooperate with police efforts for a safer Sargodha.

Chairman Rana Munawar Ghous acknowledged the police department’s efforts but highlighted the shortage of personnel as a growing challenge. He announced that he and Minister Sohaib Bherth would soon discuss the addition of police staff and the establishment of three new police stations with the Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab to further strengthen law enforcement in the region.

On the infrastructure front, Minister Sohaib Bherth shared updates on development projects, noting that 47 bridges and overhead structures have already been completed. He added that the construction of the two-lane road from Qainchi Mor to Islampura Bridge is near completion, with efforts underway to extend the two-lane expansion up to Trust Plaza.

Additionally, plans are being considered to extend the Khayyam Cinema Overhead Bridge to the Lower Jhelum Canal, and negotiations are ongoing in this regard. "Insha Allah, the people of Sargodha will hear good news about this soon," said the Minister.

These combined efforts in security and infrastructure development aim to transform Sargodha into a modern, safer, and more accessible city for its residents.