Sargodha Small Industries To Celebrate I-Day With Patriotic Zeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Sargodha small industries to celebrate I-Day with patriotic zeal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A meeting to review Independence Day celebrations with dignified and

patriotic manner was held here on Wednesday.

Punjab Small Industries Regional Director Abdul Rehman and Assistant

Director Malik Muhammad Fayaz Mahl addressed the meeting, emphasizing

the immense value of independence.

They stated that Pakistan was achieved after countless sacrifices and

martyrdom by Muslims of sub-continent, and the Independence Day reminded

their sacrifices.

"August 14 is a reflection of national and patriotic sentiments, and Pakistan

is a divine gift from the Almighty, for which we must remain ever grateful",

they added.

They urged the industrial estate owners to ensure cleanliness in their surroundings

and decorate their factories with national flags and electric lights to mark the

occasion.

