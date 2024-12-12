Sargodha Team Wins Hockey Championship
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Sargodha emerged as the champion of the Shuhda-e-Sargodha Division Hockey Championship, by defeating the Khushab team.
The tournament closing ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, who distributed cash prizes and trophies among players. The event was also attended by a large number of families of martyrs, retired military officers, and sports enthusiasts, along with Divisional Sports Officer Rauf Bajwa and District Sports Officer Saima Manzoor.
The event was organised by the Hockey Association, in which six teams, including two each from Sargodha and Khushab, and one each from Mianwali and Bhakkar districts participated.
Sargodha teams clinched the first and third positions, while Khushab secured the runner-up spot.
Congratulating the winning team, the deputy commissioner expressed his best wishes for all participating teams. He stressed the significance of sports and culture in shaping a nation's identity, highlighting Pakistan's once-prominent position in the world of hockey. "It is encouraging to see renewed interest in this sport," said the DC, expressing hope that Pakistan would soon reclaim its lost glory in hockey.
