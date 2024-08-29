Sargodha to Celebrate 'Defense Day' with grandeur:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Umar Farooq announced that Defense Day of Pakistan would be celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur on September 6.

Addressing a meeting to review preparations for the Defense Day celebrations on Thursday,Umar Farooq said that the main flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the Arts Council Complex, Katcheri road.

He said Sargodha district holds the distinction of being awarded the prestigious Hilal-i-Istiqlal medal for the bravery and valor of its people during the 1965 war.

The ADC directed the concerned departments to ensure the event is memorable.

The ADC General Umar Farooq highlighted the sacrifices of Pakistan's brave people and armed forces during the 1965 war.

He emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about the unparalleled sacrifices and bravery of our armed forces and forefathers.