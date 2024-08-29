Sargodha To Celebrate 'Defense Day' With Grandeur:
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Umar Farooq announced that Defense Day of Pakistan would be celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur on September 6.
Addressing a meeting to review preparations for the Defense Day celebrations on Thursday,Umar Farooq said that the main flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the Arts Council Complex, Katcheri road.
He said Sargodha district holds the distinction of being awarded the prestigious Hilal-i-Istiqlal medal for the bravery and valor of its people during the 1965 war.
The ADC directed the concerned departments to ensure the event is memorable.
The ADC General Umar Farooq highlighted the sacrifices of Pakistan's brave people and armed forces during the 1965 war.
He emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about the unparalleled sacrifices and bravery of our armed forces and forefathers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
25 POs among 80 criminals nabbed3 minutes ago
-
Civil society, health professionals call to regulate iTFAs in all foods13 minutes ago
-
Govt. to meet shortage of teaching faculty in AJK's public-sector medical colleges on priority: AJK ..13 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves 791 new police vacancies for Tank, Lakki Marwat13 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Kotri roof collapse incident13 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts district Kohat13 minutes ago
-
IHC summons police officials for recovery of PTI founder's security in-charge23 minutes ago
-
News, information veracity, credibility challenging task for journalists in digital media epoch: Spe ..23 minutes ago
-
Despite continuous rainfall all roads, underpasses are clear: Mayor Karachi23 minutes ago
-
1216 out of 1230 complaints redressed in one day FESCO courts23 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing on appeal regarding disqualification33 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised removal of stagnant rainwater from cotton crops33 minutes ago