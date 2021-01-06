UrduPoint.com
Sargodha University Announces Position Holders Of BA/BSC Annual Exams

Wed 06th January 2021

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sargodha University announced the Names of position holders in the first annual BA/BSc examination 2020 and girls clinched the top positions.

According to details given by Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Bashir, Sana Rehman, a student of Punjab College of Science, Sargodha, grabbed the overall first position in the BA/BSc examination with 664 marks.

The complete results will be announced at 11am today (Thursday) in a ceremony at the auditorium of the College of Pharmacy, main campus, Dr Bashir said.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad will distribute cash prize, medals and certificates among students with distinctions in the exams, he added.

In the BA exam, Faria Mukhtar, a student of Pioneer Science College, Bhalwal, grabbed the first position with 632 marks while Measum Abbas, a student of Superior College of Commerce, Sargodha, clinched second position with 624 marks and Talat Rubab, a private student, got the third position with 620 marks.

In the BSc exam, Sana Rehman secured the first position with 664 marks, Jameela Malik, a student of Punjab College of Science, Noshehra, stood second with 646 marks and Punjab College of Science Bhalwal's Bushra Zafar was declared third with 642 marks.

