Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands-on training to students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The University of Sargodha and the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Sargodha division, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Thursday to provide internship opportunities to students of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, offering hands-on training in news writing, reporting, and various aspects of journalism.

The MoU was signed by Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Malik Qaiser Abass and APP Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi at a formal meeting, held at the Vice Chancellor Office Committee Room. Pro VC Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Department of Communication and Media Studies Chairperson Dr. Mudassar Hussain Shah, along with a number of students were also present.

According to the agreement, the state news agency would accommodate students from the Department of Communication and Media Studies and impart then hands-on training in reporting. The APP would grant the UoS TV and VOV FM 98.2 exclusive access to its news creed to assist them in their news programmes. Furthermore, both sides would jointly arrange training workshops and other media-related activities.

While addressing the ceremony, MD Muhammad Asim Khichi said that the MoU would bridge the gap between academic knowledge and media practices. It would equip the media students with the skills necessary to excel in journalism, giving them an edge in the competitive media landscape. Such partnerships are essential to developing a well-rounded and professionally trained workforce that could contribute meaningfully to society, he added.

Asim Khichi also highlighted the transformative shift in the media. "The digital media is reshaping the way we consume and produce news, creating both opportunities and challenges for today’s journalists," he said.

The APP managing director said that moving from traditional to the digital media required adaptability, technical skills, and a keen understanding of evolving audience needs. "This MoU will prepare students into this dynamic landscape, empowering them to become future-ready media professionals," he remarked.

Vice Chancellor Prof Qaiser Abass welcomed the training agreement between the state news agency and the media department. He said that such agreements would play vital role in sharing the experiences of each other.

He said that the APP was not playing a positive role not only across the country but also all over the world. He thanked Asim Khichi on giving an opportunity of learning to the university students.

Station In-charge Associated Press of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Latif, APP Employees Union Islamabad President Khizar Zaman Malik, Secretary to MD Malik Saleem Awan, General Secretary APP Employees Union Malik Nadeem Hussain and Joint Secretary APP Employees Union Khalid Rabbani, APP penal of journalists including Athar Nadeem, Rana Muhammad Waqas, Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi were also present.