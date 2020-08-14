UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sargodha University Arranges Programmes To Celebrate Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:11 PM

Sargodha University arranges programmes to celebrate Independence Day

The University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervour, and renewed the pledge to safeguard the motherland against any threat

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervour, and renewed the pledge to safeguard the motherland against any threat.

On the auspicious occasion, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held. Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad hoisted the national flag, while the university security guards presented a guard of honour.

The Music Society of Sargodha University presented "Tera Karam Moula" song in connection with the Independence celebrations and to pay tribute to the late singer Junaid Jamshaid.

Addressing the ceremony, the VC said: "Pakistan is a gift from Almighty Allah and the day should be celebrated with full vigour.

" He called for staying united in order to meet all challenges that are being faced by Pakistan. ''We must pledge to turn the country into a prosperous, ever-growing and internally as well as externally strong state,'' he added.

The vice chancellor said that we should raise voice against human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jjammu and Kashmir.

Riaz Shad, in charge of Co-Curricular Forum of the University, organised a virtual conference in which heads of various departments discussed the sacrifices given for the creation of Pakistan.

The university buildings had also been illuminated and the campuses were decorated with Pakistani flags, and lights.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Music Sargodha Independence University Of Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

15 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

25 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

30 minutes ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police launches air ambulance capsule fo ..

45 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.