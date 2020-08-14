Sargodha University arranges programmes to celebrate Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) celebrated the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervour, and renewed the pledge to safeguard the motherland against any threat.

On the auspicious occasion, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held. Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad hoisted the national flag, while the university security guards presented a guard of honour.

The Music Society of Sargodha University presented "Tera Karam Moula" song in connection with the Independence celebrations and to pay tribute to the late singer Junaid Jamshaid.

Addressing the ceremony, the VC said: "Pakistan is a gift from Almighty Allah and the day should be celebrated with full vigour.

" He called for staying united in order to meet all challenges that are being faced by Pakistan. ''We must pledge to turn the country into a prosperous, ever-growing and internally as well as externally strong state,'' he added.

The vice chancellor said that we should raise voice against human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jjammu and Kashmir.

Riaz Shad, in charge of Co-Curricular Forum of the University, organised a virtual conference in which heads of various departments discussed the sacrifices given for the creation of Pakistan.

The university buildings had also been illuminated and the campuses were decorated with Pakistani flags, and lights.