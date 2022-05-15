UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University Awards Gold Medal To Iranian Scholar

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The Sargodha University awarded a gold medal to Dr Mohammad Raza Naseeri, a renowned Iranian historian, researcher, secretary of the academy of Persian Language and Literature, and renowned Persian writer and professor, in recognition of his valuable services in compiling an encyclopedia of the Indian Subcontinent and re-arranging the 'Tareekh-e-Farishta'.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar awarded the gold medal to Prof Naseeri at a ceremony here on Sunday. He said Iran and Pakistan have many commonalities in history, civilisation and culture.

He said Dr. Reza Naseeri played a key role in compiling not only the history of Iran but also the history of the Indian Subcontinent and he had been instrumental in further strengthening the common historical and cultural ties between the peoples of Iran and Pakistan.

