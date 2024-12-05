Sargodha University book fair draws thousands of students, faculty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The fifth edition of annual book fair, held at the University of Sargodha, attracted thousands of students.

The book fair featured about 10,000 books from 13 renowned publishers on diverse topics, including culture, politics, education, psychology, management, science, technology, literature, history, philosophy, religion, economics, arts, medicine, engineering, environmental science, international relations, law, and computer science.

The book fair was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas, along with Vice Chancellor Emerson University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan.

The book fair also featured a dedicated Writer's Corner to honor prominent literary figures from Sargodha, including Dr. Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabbsam, Prof. Yousaf Khalid, Miss Najma Mansoor, Zulfiqar Ahsan, and Dr. Murtaza Hassan were celebrated for their significant contributions to literature and Provide opportunity for students to engage with the works of these renowned authors and benefit from their vast knowledge and literary insights