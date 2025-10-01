Sargodha University Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival To Fortify Pakistan-China Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Confucius Institute at the University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of China Studies, celebrated the Mid-Autumn (Lantern) Festival.
The event brought together students, faculty, and distinguished guests in a colorful showcase of cultural exchange and friendship.
Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, graced the occasion and reaffirmed the University’s commitment to strengthening educational and cultural cooperation with China.
Prof. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Director of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies and host of the event, underlined that cultural festivities such as the Mid-Autumn Festival play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding, academic cooperation, and people-to-people bonds between Pakistan and China.
The event was also attended by Mr. Nassirudin Khan, Host Director of the Confucius Institute Karachi, who commended the University of Sargodha’s efforts in advancing Chinese language education and promoting cultural awareness in Pakistan.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the most important traditional celebrated in China, is associated with family reunions, gratitude, and prayers for prosperity. Traditionally marked by mooncakes, lantern lighting, and moon-viewing, the festival symbolizes harmony and unity. Its commemoration at UoS reflects the University’s active role in advancing cultural diplomacy and fostering close ties with China.
The celebration featured vibrant lantern displays, cultural performances, and student participation, creating an atmosphere of festivity and goodwill.
