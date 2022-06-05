UrduPoint.com

Sargodha University Climbs Up Times Higher Education Rankings 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Sargodha University climbs up Times Higher Education rankings 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sargodha University (SU) climbed up the Times Higher education (THE) university rankings 2022, as compared to the previous year.

According to details,THE released the list of best universities in Asia for 2022 in which Sargodha University had improved its previous position by 50 places. In 2021 rankings, Sargodha University was included in the 401+ category, while in the 2022 rankings, it has been included in the 350+ best universities.

Times Higher Education ranked Sargodha University among 10 best universities in Pakistan and 1000+ best universities in the world.

Sargodha University Times Higher Education's Young Universities Rankings 2020 includes 401+ and Emerging Economies Rankings 500+ among the best universities.

Similarly, Sargodha University has been included in the 401+ best universities in the QS Asia Ranking of the year 2021-22.

Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, while expressing happiness over the improvement in the ranking of Sargodha University, termed it a great achievement of the faculty members, students and staff.

He said that the path of success would be further paved by promoting scientific and research culture in Sargodha University.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Young Sargodha 2020 Best Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

9 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

18 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

18 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.