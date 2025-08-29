Sargodha University concludes first phase of non-teaching staff training

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The first phase of training for non-teaching staff, organised by the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) at the University of Sargodha, has concluded.

The initiative aimed at enhancing the professional capacity of newly recruited employees and equipping them with the necessary skills to perform their responsibilities more effectively.

A total of four workshops were conducted under this phase. The first workshop was attended by 19 Lab Assistants, the second by 23 Lab Attendants, the third by 30 Naib Qasid and Baildars, while the fourth and final workshop was joined by 62 Junior Clerks.

During the workshops, Director HRDC Amjad Hussain Janjua provided participants with comprehensive guidance on the University’s rules and regulations, ordinances, statutes, and policies, along with insights into the skills required for efficient performance of their professional duties.

The closing ceremony was graced by Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas as the Chief Guest and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan as the Guest of Honor.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said, “The University of Sargodha is committed to aligning its employees with modern requirements and polishing their professional abilities. Such training programs not only enhance staff performance but also strengthen the overall institutional framework.”

Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, in his remarks, stated, “The non-teaching staff forms the backbone of the University’s administrative structure. Through these workshops, employees have been provided with an opportunity to improve their efficiency, which will ultimately benefit both students and faculty.”

At the end of the ceremony, Amjad Hussain Janjua presented commemorative shields to the Vice Chancellor and the Pro Vice Chancellor. The Chief Guest and Guest of Honor also distributed certificates among the participants of the workshops.