SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The 9th Convocation of Sargodha University would be held on Thursday, Nov 17, 2022, with Governor Punjab/ Chancellor Sargodha University Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman as the chief guest.

According to a spokesperson for the University of Sargodha (UoS), the convocation rehearsal would be held at the University cricket Ground at 9am on Wednesday.