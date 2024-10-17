Sargodha University Ensuring Upgradation Of Facilities, Academic Standards: VC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas said the university was ensuring the best educational facilities and creating student friendly environment to nurture their abilities in academic, research and other extra-curricular activities.
Talking to APP on Thursday, he highlighted the institution's significant advancements in upgrading all departments to meet international standards. Dr Qaisar Abbas emphasised the university's commitment to nurturing a new generation of leaders equipped with innovative ideas to drive Pakistan's socio-economic progress. He revealed that the university had successfully established eight faculties, 40 academic departments, and various institutes, providing a comprehensive range of programmes to over 24,000 students. "The institution has also prioritised faculty development through training programmes to enhance teaching quality," he said.
The VC said a notable achievement was the university's transition to solar energy, a significant step towards addressing the nation's energy crisis.
The university has forged collaborations with national and international institutions to enhance its global visibility and research output. "To foster industry-academia linkages, the University of Sargodha has initiated research link programmes and organised international industrial expos," he added.
He said the institution had also established the "Special Technology Zone Sargodha" in partnership with the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to create job opportunities for IT graduates and promote entrepreneurship. Prof Qaisar Abbas expressed satisfaction with the university's progress, emphasising the improved facilities, including a new state-of-the-art gymnasium and a cafeteria. The university is also focusing on agricultural research, particularly on cotton, a vital crop for the region, he said.
The vice chancellor concluded by highlighting the university's commitment to providing scholarships and financial aid to deserving students. He expressed pride in accomplishments of the university's graduates, who are making significant contributions to various sectors.
Recent Stories
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awarded six years jail to official12 seconds ago
-
Over 40 sheep killed on railway track in Nowshera19 seconds ago
-
Commissioner orders action against District Head PHED Hangu22 seconds ago
-
Several fined, warning issued to food outlets for unhygienic conditions in surprise checking25 seconds ago
-
'On World Pain Day' experts sound alarm on self-medication, stress awareness10 minutes ago
-
PHC issues notices to PMDC, KMU over out of syllabus questions in MDCAT test10 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
Under-training officers visit SCCI10 minutes ago
-
Dr Kamran assumes additional charge of VC IUB20 minutes ago
-
Commemorative postage stamp issued to mark 50 Years of Tarbela Dam30 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 99,300 cusecs water30 minutes ago
-
Two police officials suspended over negligence40 minutes ago