Sargodha University ensuring upgradation of facilities, academic standards: VC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas said the university was ensuring the best educational facilities and creating student friendly environment to nurture their abilities in academic, research and other extra-curricular activities.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he highlighted the institution's significant advancements in upgrading all departments to meet international standards. Dr Qaisar Abbas emphasised the university's commitment to nurturing a new generation of leaders equipped with innovative ideas to drive Pakistan's socio-economic progress. He revealed that the university had successfully established eight faculties, 40 academic departments, and various institutes, providing a comprehensive range of programmes to over 24,000 students. "The institution has also prioritised faculty development through training programmes to enhance teaching quality," he said.

The VC said a notable achievement was the university's transition to solar energy, a significant step towards addressing the nation's energy crisis.

The university has forged collaborations with national and international institutions to enhance its global visibility and research output. "To foster industry-academia linkages, the University of Sargodha has initiated research link programmes and organised international industrial expos," he added.

He said the institution had also established the "Special Technology Zone Sargodha" in partnership with the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to create job opportunities for IT graduates and promote entrepreneurship. Prof Qaisar Abbas expressed satisfaction with the university's progress, emphasising the improved facilities, including a new state-of-the-art gymnasium and a cafeteria. The university is also focusing on agricultural research, particularly on cotton, a vital crop for the region, he said.

The vice chancellor concluded by highlighting the university's commitment to providing scholarships and financial aid to deserving students. He expressed pride in accomplishments of the university's graduates, who are making significant contributions to various sectors.