Sargodha University Fires Assistant Professor On Sexual Harassment

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Sargodha University fires assistant professor on sexual harassment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) ::The Syndicate committee of Sargodha University has removed a professor from services after allegation of sexual harassment stood fully proven against him.

Dr Sajid Iqbal, Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Bhakkar Sub-campus was accused of harassing a girl student of BS Mathematics. The proceeding was conducted under Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act.

The University's Syndicate made its decision after going through the findings and recommendations of the University Harassment Committee.

The inquiry against Dr Sajid was initiated on the complaint of the girl student. Initially, Director Bhakkar Sub-campus had constituted a harassment committee which later referred the case to the University Harassment Committee to conduct the inquiry under the Harassment Act.

The accused was called multiple times and was given the proofs against him provided by the complainant but he failed to prove his innocence.

After investigating the case thoroughly and examining the SMS of both parties, statement of the complainant, video on social media and forensic record of mobile phone data, the Committee found that the accused deliberately approached and harassed the student, and thus found guilty of sexual harassment.

Additionally, a forensic report of the mobile phones of both, the complainant and the accused, revealed blatant involvement of Dr Sajid in the act of sexual harassment against his girl student.

However, the Syndicate has permitted the accused to file an appeal against the decision to an ombudsman established under the Section 7 of the Act, within 30 days from the date of communication of the order, in accordance with Section 6 of the Act.

