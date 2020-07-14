Sargodha University Hold Webinar On "Water Crisis In Pakistan"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :India cannot hinder supply of water from its side due to geographical reasons, as it does not have enough storage capacity to take water out of rivers or divert it from Kashmir.

Therefore water of three rivers -- Indus, Jhelum and Chenab -- will remain in their basin, according to Dr Danish Mustafa, professor at Geography Department of King's College London.

Addressing a webinar, he stressed paying more attention to social and environmental aspects of water management as mismanagement of water has created scarcity.

"Improving water use efficiency and its efficient delivery could produce better results in getting more economic, social and environmental benefits," he added.

The webinar on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, 'Clean Water and Sanitation', was organised by the Department of politics and International Relations (DPIR), Sargodha University, under the title 'Water Crisis: Why Pakistan is Running Dry'.

The webinar was attended by Dr Danish Mustafa, professor Department of Geography, King's College London, Dr Shaheen Akhtar, professor Department of International Relations, National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, Dr Rizwan-Ullah Kokab, associate professor History and Pak Studies, Government College University (GCU), Faisalabad.

It was moderated by Imran Abbas, assistant professor of the DPIR, Sargodha University.

Dr Shaheen Akhtar discussed the challenges of population growth, saying climate change, urbanization, degradation and demographic changes are the main reasons behind the crisis. She said that the issue has also been exacerbated by climate change, poor water management and a lack of political will to deal with the crisis.

Dr Kokab said "Water scarcity is an international issue and Pakistan is at 8, in most water scarcity countries. Indus Water Treaty was meant to protect interests of Pakistan, but India has taken undue advantage from it." He said that power generation rules are required to ensure equitable water use and right of every individual to have water access.

Commenting on the issue, Abdul Aijaz said: "Water is an inter-disciplinary object of the study that lies between natural and social distribution. There is need to create mechanism to address the challenge." He also stressed accelerating efforts and to taking ownership of partly man-made water crisis in overcoming the challenge by declaring their intention to tackle it.