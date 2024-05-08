Sargodha University Holds Blood Donation Camp On World Thalassemia Day
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The University of Sargodha organised an awareness walk and blood donation camp on the World Thalassemia Day.
The event was organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs and the College of Pharmacy, aimed to educate the community about the challenges, faced by individuals, affected by thalassemia, and to encourage voluntary blood donations.
The walk was led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Ghulam Yasin, accompanied by heads of departments, faculty members, administrative staff, and students.
The walk started from the University library Chowk and concluded at the College of Pharmacy.
The participants carried banners and placards bearing informative messages about thalassemia, aiming to educate the community about the disorder and the importance of blood donation.
While addressing the participants, Prof. Dr Qasir Abbas emphasised that these events not only raise awareness about thalassemia but also play a crucial role in addressing the constant need for blood donations.
He also appreciated the efforts of director students affairs for arranging awareness walk and blood donation camp.
