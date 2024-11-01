Sargodha University Holds Conference On Sufism And Contemporary Challenges
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A one-day international conference on "Sufi Worldview as an Alternative Perspective to Contemporary Challenges", held at the University of Sargodha, was a joint venture of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies and the Department of Punjabi Language, Literature, and Culture.
Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, graced the event as chief guest, while Dr. Tarunjit Singh Butalia from Ohio State University USA, Dr. Shahzeb Khan from the University of Punjab Lahore, and Engr. Mahmood Awan, writer, poet and columnist from Dublin, Ireland, Prof. Dr. Tanvir Anjum from Quaid e Azam University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Muhammad Abrar Zahoor and Dr. Muhammad Munir Gujjar were also present.
Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the values of unity, peace, tolerance, and love, underscoring Sufism's potential to bridge divides and foster understanding in today’s fragmented society. He stressed the transformative power of Sufi teachings to bring about positive change in the world.
Dr. Tarunjit Singh Butalia said the teachings of Sufi masters like Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar are timeless.
They guide us toward resilience and forgiveness, which are crucial for a world in turmoil. He also stated that Sufism encourages us to look inward to find solutions outward.
Dr. Shahzeb Khan said that the Sufi emphasis on inner peace, suggesting that Sufi practices like meditation and Self-reflection can aid in managing personal and social conflicts. He also discussed Sufism's approach to environmental challenges explaining how Sufi philosophy encourages a respectful and balanced relationship with nature. He emphasized that adopting Sufi views could inspire sustainable practices and reshape humanity’s role in preserving the planet.
Prof. Dr. Tanvir Anjum highlighted the role of Sufism in promoting societal harmony, especially in multicultural societies. She stressed that Sufi teachings offer a pathway to understanding others through empathy and respect, essential qualities for addressing global tensions.
Engr. Mahmood Awan highlighted the transformative power of Sufi teachings to bridge cultural divides. "Sufism speaks to the soul, transcending language and culture, bringing people together in shared humanity", he stated.
