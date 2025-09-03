Sargodha University holds Qiraat, Naat and speech competitions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) observed Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week with a series of co-curricular activities, including Qiraat, Naat and urdu speech competitions, organised by the Riyaz Shad Co-Curricular Forum. The events drew enthusiastic participation from students across various departments.

In the Qiraat competition, Zain-ul-Abideen from Islamic Studies secured first place, followed by Adnan Zafar from Arabic in second and Ghulam Ahmad Raza from Arabic in third. The Naat competition witnessed Ghulam Sakeena from Zoology achieving first position, Hijab Fatima from Communication & Media Studies taking second, and Muhammad Arif from Punjabi securing third. Renowned Qaris of the country – Qari Saifullah Qadri, Qari Hassan Sher and Hafiz Yasir Ali Golravi – judged the competitions.

An Urdu speech contest was also held on the theme “State Responsibilities in education and Training through Social Media: In the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).” Hamna Azam from Biotechnology clinched first position, Hamid Ali from Punjabi secured second, while Ghulam Sakeena from Zoology stood third. The jury comprised Dr. Abdul Rehman Qaiser, Assistant Professor of Communication & Media Studies, and Muhammad Ilyas Gondal, Lecturer in Punjabi.

The week-long activities also featured a calligraphy exhibition arranged by the Institute of Art and Design to highlight the universal message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). At the closing ceremony, cash prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners.