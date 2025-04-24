Recent Stories
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy commissioner pays detailed visit to Sambrial6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University holds seminar on 'Healthcare Innovation'6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover hashish16 minutes ago
-
PHC hears petition on powers, tenure extension of KP LG representatives16 minutes ago
-
SALU hosts inaugural PhD seminar on nanomaterials, environmental research16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan cuts trade ties with India, closes Wagah border; threatens Simla accord exit, calls water u ..16 minutes ago
-
Attack on polio team foiled in DI Khan, two arrested16 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif warns India's moves risk for regional stability16 minutes ago
-
New DPO assumes charge of office16 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam incident regrettable, we stand united for national interest, integrity: Gandapur16 minutes ago
-
Empowering Artisans: SRSO provides Interest-Free Loan to revive traditional handloom industry16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border and airspace17 minutes ago