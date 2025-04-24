Sargodha University holds seminar on 'Healthcare Innovation'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The University of Sargodha hosted a seminar on "Healthcare Innovation" aimed to focus on harnessing innovative technologies, research breakthroughs, and creative solutions to address modern healthcare challenges and improve patient outcomes.

Muhammad Saleem Qadeer Chairman of Fitwell Hub was the chief guest at the event.

The other distinguished attendees included Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Usman Minhas, Career Development Officer Masooma Zahara, Faculty members and students from Allied Health sciences and pharmacy department.

During his address, M. Saleem highlighted the significance of integrating innovation into healthcare systems. He stated, that Innovation is the key to sustainable and accessible healthcare. He further added that our collaboration with academic institutions like the University of Sargodha allows us to empower the youth with tools and platforms that can reshape the future of health and wellness.

As part of the partnership, Fitwell Hub is establishing a student-led Digital Clinic and a Central Healthcare Hub at the University of Sargodha.

These facilities aim to enhance healthcare education, foster hands-on learning, and provide accessible medical services through telemedicine. This initiative will enable students to engage directly with innovative healthcare solutions and supports the delivery of remote consultations, health education, and preventive care, particularly for underserved communities.

Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, also addressed the gathering and emphasized the University's commitment to research-driven innovation. He said, “Under the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, UOS is steadily transforming into a hub of innovation and academic excellence. Our focus on innovation in healthcare is crucial.

During the event, students actively participated in a question-and-answer session where they shared real-life challenges faced in Pakistan’s healthcare sector, such as the shortage of medical professionals in rural areas, inadequate healthcare facilities, and lack of awareness about preventive care.

They also proposed innovative solutions including mobile clinics, health education campaigns, and the use of AI in diagnostics to improve healthcare outcomes.