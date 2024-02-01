Sargodha University Holds Seminar, Walk In Kashmir Solidarity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A walk and seminar was organised at the University of Sargodha (UoS) in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day observance to raise voice against the Indian oppression and brutality against the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.
Staff and faculty members staged a rally from academic block to library chowk in which students held various placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris. The walk was led by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, whereas the Department of Islamic Studies and Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum jointly organised the event.
Prof. Ghulam Yasin said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and it would never become part of India.
He urged United Nations to peacefully resolve the Kashmir issue. He stressed the need for open dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation to address the Kashmir conflict. He also highlighted the importance of fostering stability, justice, and respect for human rights within Muslim-majority countries.
Prof. Ghulam Abbas Gondal said the world had to accept Kashmiris' right to self-determination. The silence of the International Court of Justice was unfair to the Kashmiri people, he added.
Students from various departments delivered speeches and paid tribute to the people of Kashmir by singing Kashmiri anthem.
