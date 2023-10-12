(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Sargodha (UoS), organised an interactive seminar titled 'Study abroad scholarship guidelines and freelancing hacks', in collaboration with the English Nexus and Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas told the participants, "Our aspiration is to see our students thrive in both their academic and career endeavours, whether it be in the field of freelancing or pursuing higher education abroad". He emphasised the importance of students studying abroad with the intent of returning to their home country to contribute to its growth and prosperity. He also stressed that scholarships provide students with opportunities to fulfill their educational goals by facilitating study abroad experiences.

Keynote speakers provided valuable tips for creating compelling scholarship applications, discussing digital marketing strategies that can lead to a successful freelance career and empowering students with knowledge and entrepreneurial skills to serve them well in the competitive global arena.

They also provided the tips and tricks of freelancing in the simplest and most effective way.

Ms. Anosh, the founder of English Nexus, delivered a lecture on the significance of entrepreneurial skills and provided effective scholarship application guidance.

The seminar witnessed an overwhelming response from students, who were captivated by the depth of knowledge shared by the speakers through a wide range of topics including challenges and triumphs related to studying abroad and freelancing.

Director ORIC Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director External Linkages Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti also spoke.