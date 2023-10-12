Open Menu

Sargodha University Holds Session On 'Scholarship Guidelines, Freelancing'S

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Sargodha University holds session on 'Scholarship guidelines, freelancing'S

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Sargodha (UoS), organised an interactive seminar titled 'Study abroad scholarship guidelines and freelancing hacks', in collaboration with the English Nexus and Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas told the participants, "Our aspiration is to see our students thrive in both their academic and career endeavours, whether it be in the field of freelancing or pursuing higher education abroad". He emphasised the importance of students studying abroad with the intent of returning to their home country to contribute to its growth and prosperity. He also stressed that scholarships provide students with opportunities to fulfill their educational goals by facilitating study abroad experiences.

Keynote speakers provided valuable tips for creating compelling scholarship applications, discussing digital marketing strategies that can lead to a successful freelance career and empowering students with knowledge and entrepreneurial skills to serve them well in the competitive global arena.

They also provided the tips and tricks of freelancing in the simplest and most effective way.

Ms. Anosh, the founder of English Nexus, delivered a lecture on the significance of entrepreneurial skills and provided effective scholarship application guidance.

The seminar witnessed an overwhelming response from students, who were captivated by the depth of knowledge shared by the speakers through a wide range of topics including challenges and triumphs related to studying abroad and freelancing.

Director ORIC Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director External Linkages Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti also spoke.

Related Topics

Education Sargodha Lead Chamber Women University Of Sargodha Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccin ..

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccination programme

36 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase o ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase of automated rapid transit proj ..

36 minutes ago
 UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll r ..

UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Internet City announces its participation in ..

Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

1 hour ago
UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

2 hours ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

3 hours ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan