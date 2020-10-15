Sargodha University holds webinar on 'Rural women role in society'

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Voices of rural women called for raising the socioeconomic status of rural women at a webinar, held at Sargodha University, to observe the International Rural Women's Day, on Thursday.

October 15 was designated by the United Nations as the International Day of Rural Women in 2007. The theme for the day was "Building rural women's resilience in the wake of COVID-19," to create awareness about these women's struggles, their needs, and their critical and key role in our society.

The webinar was attended by Director Programmes Center for Social Education and Development Islamabad Ms Itrat Sultan and President Punjabi Parchar Lahore Ahmad Raza Wattoo. It was moderated by Chairman Punjabi Department Sargodha University Munir Gujjer.

During the panel discussion, participants discussed existing policies and a framework for safeguarding the rights of rural working women. The experts suggested implementing the Women's Property Act 2019 to ensure that rural women are not left behind.

The purpose of this webinar was to amplify the rural women voices, who contribute tremendously to Pakistani society but whose contributions remain unknown and unseen," said Munir Gujjer.

Addressing the webinar, Itrat Sultan said that issues like female child education, property transfer, early marriages, and early and excessive child bearing should be shown through media to create awareness and understanding.

"Private media considers it the responsibility of state media to educate the masses, while it performs the entertainment function," she expressed. The media should reduce unfruitful discussions on political matters and turn towards issues which can make a difference in the life of a common man, she added.

She said the time has come to "transform rural women's lives, recognize them as the backbone of agriculture and rural households, compensate them adequately, provide skills and opportunities and promise a life of dignity."Ahmad Raza Wattoo said that true liberation of women could come from their socioeconomic and gender emancipation initiatives. Only an annual celebration was not enough to ensure women's importance in society, he expressed.

"Pakistani rural women suffer from burden of unpaid productive, reproductive and domestic labour. Their production labour is uncounted in GDP statistics, he added. Women farm workers are not registered as formal labourers and are thus ineligible for social security, workers' welfare benefits, health, education and skills training opportunities, he added.