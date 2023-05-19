Sargodha University honours retiring teachers, officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Qaiser Abass has said that the University of Sargodha (UoS) was striving to promote educational and research structure on modern lines to compete at local as well as international levels.

Addressing a ceremony, organised in honour of retired professors and officials of the university here on Friday, he said the administration had taken various steps to improve the standard of education at the university.

The VC appreciated the services of retired officials including former dean Faculty of Pharmacy and others and gave away honorary shields to them also.