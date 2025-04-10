Sargodha University hosts health conference, launches national research initiatives

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The University of Sargodha organised the Interdisciplinary Research Conference on One Health (IRCOH-2025), under the theme 'Connect, Collaborate and Translate One Health Research for a Sustainable Future'. The two-day event addressed global challenges such as antimicrobial resistance, diagnostics and surveillance, climate resilience, public health, and sustainable animal production systems.

A key highlight of the conference was the inauguration of the Interdisciplinary Research Centre for One Health, underscoring the university’s commitment to pioneering collaborative research in human, animal, and environmental health. Additionally, the 'One Health Laboratory', launched under the Belt and Road Initiative, aims to provide cutting-edge research capabilities to tackle emerging health issues.

The conference also witnessed the formal launch of the Pakistan One Health University Network — a national platform designed to foster collaboration among academic institutions across the country in advancing One Health research and education.

The event was attended by an impressive lineup of professionals and academic leaders, including: Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad; Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, director general, food Authority; leading researchers and vice chancellors from over a dozen universities across Pakistan, including the University of the Punjab, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Government College University, Lahore College for Women University, and others.

In his address, HEC Chairman Mukhtar Ahmed praised the University of Sargodha for taking a lead in promoting interdisciplinary research.

He highlighted the vital role of integrated approaches in tackling complex health challenges and supporting Pakistan’s scientific advancement.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, vice chancellor of the University of Sargodha, reiterated the university’s vision of fostering interdisciplinary collaboration to develop sustainable solutions to global health issues. He highlighted the institution’s pioneering role in launching initiatives that align with both national and global development agendas.

Prof Dr Zafar Hayat, principal, College of Agriculture, introduced the vision and mission of the newly established Interdisciplinary Research Centre for One Health and the Pakistan One Health University Network, advocating for stronger research linkages to address health challenges at the human-animal-environment interface.

Prof Dr Ihtesham-ur-Rehman, director of the One Health Centre, called for establishment of more such interdisciplinary centres nationwide to amplify collaborative efforts in research.

Prof Dr Ahmad Raza Bilal, director of ORIC, stressed the importance of academic collaboration with broader society to tackle future health and environmental challenges. He thanked all guests for their valuable participation and support.

The conference brought together national and international experts from diverse disciplines, who shared insights and research aimed at advancing public and animal health, agricultural sustainability, and ecosystem protection. Through meaningful discussions and presentations, the event laid the foundation for future research partnerships and sustainable development initiatives.